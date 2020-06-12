Friday’s NRL round-up: New Zealand Warriors win; Parramatta Eels stay unbeaten | Rugby League News





Ryan Matterson celebrates what turned out to be the winning decide to try for Parramatta against Penrith

We round up every one of the action from Friday’s two NRL games as the New Zealand Warriors beat North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels won a thriller against Penrith Panthers…

New Zealand Warriors 37-26 North Queensland Cowboys

A hat-trick from Peta Hiku helped New Zealand Warriors get back to winning ways because they triumphed in a see-saw contest with North Queensland Cowboys in the first game of your day.

The teams went score for score in the first 25 minutes at Central Coast Stadium, with Patrick Herbert and Eliese Katoa crossing for the Warriors, and Valentine Holmes and Kyle Feldt doing likewise for the Cowboys.

0:21 Kyle Feldt capitalised on a mistake to score his first decide to try for the Cowboys Kyle Feldt capitalised on an error to score his first try for the Cowboys

Former Warrington Wolves player Hiku’s first try and a drop goal from the influential Kodi Nikorima put the New Zealanders in to a 17-12 lead at half time, but Justin O’Neill pulled North Queensland back in the contest one minute following the restart.

The frantic nature of the match continued as Adam Pompey scored for the Warriors on the trunk of some deft handling from stand-off Nikorima, accompanied by Francis Molo hitting straight back for the visitors.

But two more tries from Hiku and Karl Lawton’s score proved enough to seal victory for the Warriors before Feldt added his second of the night for the Cowboys eight minutes from time.

0:22 Kodi Nikorima provided a wonderful tap to Adam Pompey to score for the Warriors Kodi Nikorima provided a delightful tap on to Adam Pompey to score for the Warriors

Paul Green’s men were also left waiting on the status of full-back Holmes, who had been forced to leave the field in the first half with an ankle injury.

Parramatta Eels 16-10 Penrith Panthers

A burst of three tries in the area of six minutes saw Parramatta Eels snatch victory over Penrith Panthers and continue maintaining their 100 per cent record after five matches this year.

A crowd of 500 were allowed in to Bankwest Stadium to watch as Australia slowly eases its coronavrius restrictions, but the visitors silenced your home fans throughout the first half the Western Sydney Derby as they light emitting diode 10-0 at the break.

0:27 Brian To’o scored the opening try for Penrith Brian To’o scored the opening try for Penrith

Brian To’o broke the deadlock following a tense but enthralling opening quarter together with his first decide to try of the growing season wide on the right, which went unconverted, followed by fellow winger Josh Mansour exceeding on the left four minutes ahead of the break for a try converted by Nathan Cleary.

But when Waqa Blake barged his way through the defence to score for the Eels following a spell of pressure in Penrith territory, it sparked an incredible turnaround from the table-toppers.

Almost straight from the restart, centre Blake broke and set full-back Clint Gutherson racing away to score, with Mitchell Moses’ conversion bringing the scores level, accompanied by Ryan Matterson sprinting clear to grab what would show to be the game-clinching decide to try.

0:20 Waqa Blake’s try sparked the Parramatta revival Waqa Blake’s try sparked the Parramatta revival

The Panthers fought valiantly directly to the final hooter, but the Eels held out despite having Nathan Brown sin-binned and also have now won their opening five games for the very first time since winning the old NSWRL premiership in 1986.

Reaction