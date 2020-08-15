Friday Night SmackDown results: August 14, 2020

Asuka wins Triple Brand Battle Royal to make SmackDown Women’s Title Match at SummerSlam

It was a disorderly and heated start to the Women’s Triple Brand Battle Royal, as a collection of the very best throughout Raw, NXT and SmackDown for the chance to face Bayley at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Women’sChampionship Bianca Belair was the early standout, as her removal of Tamina revealed her capability to withstand any difficulty. Belair appeared like she may be headed for an advancement chance at SummerSlam, however Tegan Nox cunningly took down the ropes as The EST charged at her.

Bayley tried to tip the scales in a more beneficial instructions for herself, as she attempted to pull Asuka off the apron. The Empress of Tomorrow reacted with a moving knee to both of “The Golden Role Models” and utilized the backs of her 2 competitors as a safeguard after Baszler attempted to press her from the ring. As among the last 2 rivals staying, Shayna Baszler attempted to lock Asuka in the Kirifuda Clutch on the apron, however Asuka utilized her utilize to pull The Queen of Spades over the ropes and make herself a 2nd title chance at SummerSlam.

Sheamus def. Shorty G

Shorty G discovered himself back in Sheamus’ bad enhances recently after placing himself into The Celtic Warrior’s face-off with …