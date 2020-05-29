Friday morning news briefing: The new lockdown rules

Now we actually will meet once more – however at a distance



Family and buddies might be reunited. For the primary time since March, groups of up to six people can meet outdoors from Monday. People will be capable of invite loved-ones to their properties – so long as they keep within the backyard and other people from totally different households stay two metres aside. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the transfer might be reversed if the coronavirus an infection price started to rise once more. Scientists mentioned the R price remained just below the all-important number of one. Unsure of what you’ll be able to and can’t do? Read our essential guide to the new lockdown rules and the way they have an effect on you. The rules apply to England, which has a different approach to Nicola Sturgeon’s in Scotland.

Mr Johnson continued to be dogged by questions over his high aide Dominic Cummings after Durham Police mentioned he might have dedicated “a minor breach” of lockdown rules. The PM tried to draw a line under the controversy, intervening to stop his scientific advisers being drawn into the row at his every day coronavirus briefing. But sketchwriter Michael Deacon says it horribly backfired and regarded like Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance were “in a hostage video”. And Matt imagines the newfound vacationer curiosity in Barnard Castle in today’s hilarious cartoon.

Seven out of 10 who get virus by no means have signs

The overwhelming majority of people that contract coronavirus by no means present any signs, the first analysis of antibody tests by the Office for National Statistics has proven. It has led to fears that the new take a look at, observe and hint programme (which encountered major setbacks throughout its launch yesterday) won’t work. Science Editor Sarah Knapton explains figures that present 70 per cent of individuals testing optimistic do not have symptoms at the time of the test or within the week earlier than or after. And our guide explains the symptoms – underpinned with recommendation from main well being specialists.

Fatter and ingesting extra – however Britons are stoical

How have you ever modified since lockdown started? Social restrictions have seen Britons activate their neighbours, drink greater than regular and acquire weight, the primary in-depth evaluation has proven. King’s College London and pollsters at Ipsos MORI have been following greater than 2,200 folks for the reason that second week of lockdown at the beginning of April – and have seen significant shifts in behaviour and opinion over time. PS: For an uplifting every day increase, strive our You Are Not Alone newsletter. To entry all our journalism, strive our subscription supply. Take a free one-month trial – then save 50computer in your first three months.

Furlough scheme | Employers will likely be required to pay 1 / 4 of the wages of furloughed employees from August, the Chancellor is anticipated to announce. Rishi Sunak can even clarify how folks will be capable of work half time whereas nonetheless having their wages part-paid by the Job Retention Scheme as he sets out a route for the economy to get going.

Life after lockdown: Dusting off Renaissance tradition

For the nation that gave the world the elegant genius of Leonardo, Michelangelo and Caravaggio, it will likely be an emblem of satisfaction and an indication of hope for higher instances. Italy’s monuments and museums are reopening in a “cultural rebirth”. Read this dispatch from Nick Squires in Rome and view a gallery of how lockdowns are being lifted world wide.