Friday morning news briefing: Operation classroom catch-up

Extra £1bn for kids to catch up on learning

School could be out for the summer the following month, but some pupils will be playing catch-up. The Government will probably pay for private tutors for children who’ve fallen behind during lockdown as part of a £1billion plan announced by the Prime Minister today. Schools will undoubtedly be given money to hire in-house teachers to perform extra classes for small groups – and extra cash for catch-up activities, which may include summer camps. Boris Johnson’s programme will be geared towards the most disadvantaged children and comes amid fears ten years of progress in narrowing the attainment gap is in danger of being reversed. Research showed that more than two million children did virtually no schoolwork during lockdown. Meantime, read our ultimate home-schooling tips.

The Government can be preparing to reveal the latest R value, which is used to steer ministers on if further lockdown lifting can take place. Pubs and restaurants, along with hairdressers and beauty parlours, are hoping to get the green light to reopen on July 4. Political Editor Gordon Rayner reports that families could be free to go on foreign holidays from the same date after Mr Johnson is expected to announce deals for so-called air bridges with a “small number” of countries. Fraser Nelson asks: If the threat has passed, why are our civil liberties still suspended? And, for a Friday funny, here is today’s Matt cartoon.

Church and Bank of England sorry for slavery links

The Church of England and Bank of England have issued an apology for their historic links to slavery through vicars, bishops and governors who benefited from the trade in the 19th century. Analysis of a database held by University College London traced proof of them being beneficiaries or claimants of compensation paid to plantation owners following abolition. Three of the world’s biggest banking and insurance companies also pledged to make payments to projects benefiting black, Asian and minority ethnic communities after their links to the slave trade were exposed. Meanwhile, England rugby fans could soon be banned from singing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot at international matches due to its origins being an anthem for American slaves.

Pets may pass Covid-19 to humans, say experts

Cats should not be allowed out and dogs continued a result in avoid Covid-19 spreading between households, boffins have said, as they necessitate widespread testing of animals. Experts at University College London said there was “increasing evidence” that some animals can pass Covid-19 to humans. Their concerns follow the culling of 10,000 minks in Holland after infected animals were suspected of transmitting the virus to humans. Health Correspondent Henry Bodkin explains what we know.

Cyber attacks | Australia’s prime minister revealed early today that his country was under cyber attack from a “state-based actor” targeting government, public services and organizations – with suspicions falling on China. Warning of an increased frequency of attacks, Scott Morrison told a hastily-organised press conference that a range of institutions were hit.

