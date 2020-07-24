Fresh Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak reveals $220 price tag and more product details

Samsung apparently can’t keep its approaching gadgets under covers. After nearly whatever got dripped concerning the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are now getting dripped left, right and center. The most current leak, which comes thanks to WinFuture, declares the Galaxy Buds Live will set purchasers back by EUR190 (~$220), which sounds rather sensible offered the total plan you get.

The Galaxy Buds Live pack 12 mm chauffeurs, the sound profile has actually been enhanced by AKG, and each earbud weighs just 5 grams. The upcoming Samsung TWS earbuds are declared to last 7.5 hours on a single charge. However, to get that battery life, users will need to disable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with the always-on mic for summoning the voice assistant.

With ANC allowed, the earbuds are declared to last 4.5 hours, while the charging case is declared to supply adequate juice for 28 hours (20 hours with ANC allowed). As for charging speed, 3 minutes of charging will apparently be great enough for 35 minutes of music playback. Also, the provided charging case supports Qi cordless charging. Notably, the Galaxy Buds Live can likewise be used without plugs, however that would likely minimize the efficiency of sound cancellation.