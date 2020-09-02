The staying cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” is reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the program’s 30th anniversary.

HBO Max is owned by CNN’s moms and dad business.

According to a news release, the reunion will be “an unscripted special looking back at the series and the cultural impact the series has had since its debut.”

“Set to tape September 10th, the actual 30th anniversary of the series in 1990, the reunion will launch exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving,” journalism release states.