The staying cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” is reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the program’s 30th anniversary.
HBO Max is owned by CNN’s moms and dad business.
According to a news release, the reunion will be “an unscripted special looking back at the series and the cultural impact the series has had since its debut.”
“Set to tape September 10th, the actual 30th anniversary of the series in 1990, the reunion will launch exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving,” journalism release states.
HBO Max, which introduced in May, is the United States house to the complete series.
The popular funny’s star, Will Smith, will be signed up with by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro along with repeating co-star DJJazzy Jeff
The series, about a Philadelphia teenager who transfers to cope with his auntie and uncle in the upscale California community of Bel Air, ran for 6 seasons and 148 episodes.