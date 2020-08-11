‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ to be rebooted as a drama with Will Smith on board to produce

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith is working with Cooper and the initial series manufacturers Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and developers Andy and Susan Borowitz to make that reimagined trailer a real TELEVISION program. They’ll command the production that Cooper, a “Fresh Prince” superfan, will co-write and direct.

‘FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR’ STAR ALFONSO RIBEIRO TALKS SECRETS FROM THE SITCOM’S SET

The outlet reports that “Bel-Air” is being looked around to numerous banners such as Netflix, HBO MAX and Peacock with the support of Smith’s WestbrookStudios However, HBO MAX might have a upper hand over its streaming competition as it presently plays house to all episodes of the initial series, which aired from 1990 up until 1996 and starred James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert-Whitten/Daphne Maxwell Reid.

In addition to the initial returning group from Universal TELEVISION, Chris Collins of “The Wire,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Crash” will serve as showrunner and executive manufacturer as well as co-writing the script with Cooper.

The viral trailer revealed the Will character being dispatched to reside in Bel-Air after getting …