‘Fresh Off The Boat’ and ‘Kim’s Convenience’ casts will team up for virtual table read

The solid of the ABC comedy, which ended its six-season run in February, is teaming up with the solid of the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” for a virtual table read for charity.

The free occasion will be introduced in partnership with the Seed&Spark group and is aimed toward elevating funds for Asian non-profit arts organizations within the US and Canada, in addition to honoring Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

“The casts of #KimsConvenience & @FreshOffABC are celebrating #AsianHeritageMonth with LIVESTREAMED TABLEREADS of our pilot episodes to raise funds for Asian American/Canadian arts orgs @EWPlayers @vcmedia & @reelasian!,” a tweet from teh official Twitter account for “Kim’s Convenience” read. “Tune in May 30 on our Facebook page!”

With Hollywood manufacturing on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, many entertainers have been connecting with audiences just about in current months.