Fresh off convention, Trump launches baseless attack on Kamala Harris

Speaking in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Trump teased the California Democrat’s stopped working 2020 governmental project and recommended that his child, who is likewise a governmental consultant, would be a much better vice governmental competitor.

“You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it — and she’s not competent. She’s not competent. They’re all saying, ‘We want Ivanka.’ I don’t blame you,” Trump stated.

The attack on Harris came a day after the President covered the Republican National Convention, which focused a big part of its program on persuading citizens that he respects ladies and has actually worked on behalf of Black Americans, messaging targeted at countering the President’s history of racist and sexist remarks.

Harris, the very first Black female and the very first South Asian American female to accept a significant celebration’s vice governmental election, has actually been a United States senator representing California given that 2017. Previously, she was the California attorney general of the United States and worked as district lawyer of San Francisco prior to that.