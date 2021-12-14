Fresh fury at Boris Johnson as new quiz night details emerge
Fresh fury at Boris Johnson as new quiz night details emerge

Boris Johnson continues to face questions over a series of Christmas parties that took place at Downing Street in December 2020. A new photo has emerged showing the Prime Minister chairing a pub quiz. The UK opposition has spotted a chink in Boris Johnson’s armor and the polls are on the slide for the PM. CNN’s Nina dos Santos reports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR