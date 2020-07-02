Fresh complaint submitted to ICC over US-Israel war crimes in Palestine – Middle East Monitor

A brand new request has been submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to examine senior officers from the United States and Israel over alleged war crimes dedicated in Palestine. They embrace Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner.

Professor William Schabas, who’s main on the submission to the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, introduced particulars of the complaint at a web-based press convention as we speak. It requires a war crimes investigation into senior officers main the Proposed Peace Plan, often called the “deal of the century”. The plan seeks to annex parts of the sovereign territory of the State of Palestine.

Schabas submitted the communication on behalf of 4 Palestinians who’re instantly affected by the plan. The communication highlights that the proposed plan, which is being applied unilaterally with out the consent of Palestine, violates worldwide regulation, particularly in relation to unlawful settlements and the threatened annexation of Palestinian territory.

ICC Prosecutors are urged to examine the threatened annexation of parts of the sovereign territory of the State of Palestine via the implementation of the plan. The communication emphasises that there’s credible proof that Trump, Pompeo, Kushner and different senior US officers are complicit in acts that will quantity to war crimes relating to the switch of populations into occupied territory and the annexation of sovereign territory of the State of Palestine.

Speaking on the press convention as we speak Schabas, Professor of International Law at London’s Middlesex University, defined that he had submitted the complaint earlier this morning on the request of distinguished Palestinians. He defined that the complaint submitted to the ICC brings to the eye of prosecutors in The Hague the relevance of the “Peace Plan” to the broader takeover of Palestine. This morning’s communication urges the ICC to think about the plan inside its wider investigation on alleged war crimes dedicated by Israel.

In December, the ICC’s workplace of the prosecutor ended a five-year preliminary examination of the “situation in the state of Palestine”, and concluded there have been cheap grounds to imagine that war crimes have been, or are being, dedicated in the occupied West Bank. Earlier this month, the ICC confirmed that it’ll proceed with its investigation into Israeli war crimes regardless of the continued software of the 1993 Oslo Accords. US President Trump reacted to the ICC determination by imposing sanctions in opposition to prosecutors and officers of the intergovernmental organisation. He signed an govt order to block ICC officers instantly concerned in investigating American troops and intelligence officers and people of allied nations from coming into the US.

The communication to the ICC highlights that the senior US and Israeli officers who’re implementing the plan, are doing so in the complete information that it violates the human rights of all Palestinian residents, together with their proper to self-determination, citizenship and freedom of motion throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

