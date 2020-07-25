Fresh Armenian-Azerbaijani brawls reported in Moscow on Saturday – Panorama

Another mass brawls were reported in between Armenian and Azerbaijani nationals Moscow overnight, Interfax news company reported mentioning reports from police.
“The newest battling youth broke out at Marsha Zakharov 20 address most likely in between youth from Azerbaijan and Armenia, The police bodies inspect the reports,” the news company pointed out an unnamed source as stating.
