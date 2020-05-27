French Tennis Federation director general wants fans at Roland Garros | Tennis News





Jean-Francois Vilotte hopes spectators will probably be allowed to observe this yr’s French Open at Roland Garros

Director general of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Jean-Francois Vilotte admitted that he most popular the September Grand Slam to be performed with fans.

Roland Garros was postponed from its authentic beginning date in May due the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Slam now has a beginning date slated for September 20-October 4, however holding the match in Paris continues to be topic to Government approval after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe introduced a ban on sporting occasions till September.

Court Philippe Chatrier now has a retractable roof which closes in 15 minutes

Vilotte stays optimistic that the match will go forward as deliberate and that spectators would be capable of attend the match.

“We are considering all the options, but we obviously don’t prefer to play behind closed doors [without fans],” he stated.

“We want there to be fans, who respect protective measures. I struggle to understand that we can re-open restaurants and shops, and that we can’t do if we’re responsible for a big event like ours.”

Rafael Nadal will probably be aiming to win his 13th French Open title later this yr

He added: “We’ll have to take into consideration the health situation at the time, with protective measures that must absolutely be respected, gauging the number of people that can be deployed over the 14 hectares [of Roland Garros].

“It’s not a soccer stadium, it isn’t one location. There are many courts. So how will we organise ourselves by way of managing the circulate [of people], to search out the precise gauge given what the well being state of affairs will probably be within the autumn.”

