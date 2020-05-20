French second division to have 22 teams next season | Football News





Pierre Lemonnier praises Le Mans fans

France’s Professional Football League [LFP] has actually settled on a 22- group second division for next season, suggesting no group will certainly be delegated after play was quit due to the pandemic.

The LFP board of supervisors got to the choice by a digital ballot, permitting Le Mans as well as Orlans to remain in Ligue 2 while Pau as well as Dunkerque are advertised from the 3rd rate.

The leading organizations in French football typically have 20 teams.

The French federal government determined in April that the residential football as well as rugby organizations were to be terminated due to the coronavirus.

Paris Saint-Germain were stated Ligue 1 champs, while Amiens as well as Toulouse were delegated to the second rate.

Amiens has actually taken lawsuit versus that choice as well as is additionally promoting a 22- group leading trip next season.

Amiens were 19 th in the 20- group Ligue 1 table, 4 factors behind 18- put Nimes, with 10 video games left to play when the project was put on hold in March.