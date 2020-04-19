French researchers: High temperatures ineffective against coronavirus

French researchers led by Remi Charrel and Boris Pastorino, of the University of Aix-Marseille, recently brought into notice that the novel coronavirus can thrive even at high temperatures. They observed the virus surviving temperatures used to disinfect labs (140 F). This news pushes back the speculation that the virus will not survive the summer.

Research reveals exposing the virus to a temperature of 197.6 degrees for 15 minutes will completely destroy the virus. Lower temperatures might also help in deactivating the virus, but only when they are in smaller amounts. The researchers informed that chemical disinfectants are a better option.

The relation between temperature and virus survival is flawed, as was notified by the National Academies of Sciences (NAS) panel to the White House in early April. Due to low immunity levels in the host, the high temperature that might weaken the virus will not be sufficient for a remarkable lowering of casualties. Moreover, they also mentioned that SARS and MERS are not seasonal.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that the virus might be back again with the fall, as similar cases have cropped up in the Southern Hemisphere.

