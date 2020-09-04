French prosecutor seeking court appearance for ex-Macron bodyguard Benalla By Reuters

Benalla, who was sacked in 2018 after a video emerged of him beating a protester in Paris, had actually been under analysis over his usage of diplomatic passports.

PARIS (Reuters) – The French prosecutor’s department stated on Friday that it desired Alexandre Benalla, a previous bodyguard to President Emmanuel Macron, to appear in court over claims consisting of the abuse of diplomatic passports and other charges.

