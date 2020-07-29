French Press Coffee Maker – 4 Level Filtration System – 304 Grade Stainless Steel – Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass by Cafe du Chateau (34 Ounce)



Price: $24.95

(as of Jul 29,2020 09:54:51 UTC – Details)





COFFEE PRESS – Our 4 level filtration system utilizes double stainless steel screen filters on a durable plunger supported by a spring loaded base plate to seal the edges, followed by a final top lid strainer to give you a pure brew with no grounds. Perfect french press coffee every time.

ONLY THE FINEST MATERIALS – Every metal piece is 304 grade stainless steel providing a resilient shine and rust protection. The borosilicate glass carafe can withstand boiling water!

LIFETIME REPLACEMENT GUARANTEE – If anything happens to your original Café Du Chateau coffee french press, we will send you out a replacement for FREE.

BPA FREE – All individual materials surpass food/drink grade quality requirements with certified lab tests. BPA free plastic lid strainer, 304 food grade rated stainless steel, thermal resistant coffee press glass (8-cup).

FRENCH COFFEE PRESS BREWING GUIDE – Detailed coffee brewing guide and brewer manual accompanies your cold press coffee maker.