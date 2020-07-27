French Press Coffee Maker （34 oz） with 4 Filters – 304 Durable Stainless Steel，Heat High-Quality Resistant Borosilicate Glass Coffee Pot Percolator, BPA Free, （Brown）



French Press Coffee Maker



Best Gift

Indispensible section. It is the best gift for Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year, and Valentine’s Day.

Perfect French Press

Just use hot water and your favorite coffee bean or ground coffee, you can enjoy a deep roast flavor, full taste, and subtle notes when you gently press the french press, not with electricity and additional filters.

Warm Tip

In the delivery process of the french press, our rate of damage is less than 1%. Please contact and send your photo to us if you meet with a cracked item, it is our pleasure that helps you get a replacement and not need to return your broken one.

What Will You Get

French press coffee maker x 1

Measuring spoon x 1

Sponge cleaning brush x 1

Filter Screens x 4

Instruction Manual x 1

How to enjoy perfect coffee?



Use ground coffee that grinds by your grinder, put 2 measuring spoons for per 6 ounces of water, or according to personal preference.

Pour hot water(about 95℃/203℉) in our french press coffee maker, please confirm that your all coffee ground has dipped in the water.

The filtered or pure water will provide the best original flavor for coffee.

Put the cover back on the french coffee press and not pushing it down immediately, wait for 4 minutes to help the ground coffee to release its flavor, then push down the plunger slowly

Pour the perfect coffee in your cup and enjoy your best time.

61℃-62℃ is the best temperature range when you taste your masterpiece.

Stable Performance

Clean and modern lines. The base, and lid are 304 food-grade stainless steel with durable quality. The beaker is made from thickening borosilicate glass that withstands -20-200 ℃ water, never leak and steady put on the base.

​Four-Level Filtration System

It is indispensable for the purest flavor that two stainless steel screens, a spring-loaded base that seals the edges during pressing and a strainer on the lid, avoid any muddiness feeling in your coffee and annoying noise.

Easy to Remove Design

Our french press coffee maker will not affect the taste of the coffee because of the metal material. The 304 stainless steel screw will also help you to remove or install this glass and easy to clear it.

Triangle Frame Designed

No more shaking compare to four foot

More stable, more strong, more pressure-resistant

French Press: Just need 3 minutes to brews a premium cup of coffee by our French press coffee maker. You can enjoy the fresh and delicious coffee anywhere, portable and steady structure, perfect for making fresh French coffee, tea, espresso, or cold brew.

Finest Quality Material: The 34 oz carafe is made of thick borosilicate glass, no BPA that can withstand boiling water! Compared to the metal french press, there is not unbearable scratching noises when you push the filter down. And the glass beaker allows you to monitor the whole procedure of making your coffee. The hot water and coffee grounds separated when you press the filter arm; the aroma and unspeakable comfort of coffee provide the best time to enjoy.

Professional filtration technique: The double stainless steel screen filters help to minimize the number of residual grounds in your Coffee. It helps extract your coffee’s aromatic oils and subtle flavors instead of being affected by a paper filter — giving you a cup of pure brewed Coffee just like its made by professionals.

Precision and Stability – The French Coffee press maker features an exact scale line. It can help you prepare exactly the right amount of coffee or tea to meet your needs. It made of high quality 304 stainless steel to prevent corrosion & rust. You no longer have to worry about breaking or damaging your french press..

Worry-free after-sales: We provide 24-hour customer service support when purchasing and after-sales! Please contact us via Amazon order message. Since glass is a fragile product, please check whether the glass is damaged after receiving the product, we provide 180 days of accidental “broken” replacement program. One-year warranty / replacement for other accessories (except brush and filter consumption accessories)