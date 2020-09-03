French president warns Lebanese leaders of sanctions if reforms are delayed – Middle East Monitor

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday alerted the Lebanese political leaders to execute a roadmap of reforms asked for by his nation by October or face sanctions.

Macron worried throughout an interview kept in the Lebanese capital, Beirut that sanctions will be troubled Lebanon if corruption stands in the method of reform, stating that it is possible to enforce “targeted sanctions” on the Lebanese authorities if their corruption is shown, keeping in mind that this would be collaborated with the European Union.

“There is no blank cheque given to Lebanon, this is a demand with an appointment in six to eight weeks,” Macron included.

He included that France wants to host a brand-new worldwide assistance conference for Lebanon next month in cooperation with the United Nations.

