French police clash with anti-racism activists in Paris

Image copyright

AFP

French police have clashed with activists protesting in Paris against racism and alleged police brutality.

Police used tear gas against stone-throwing protesters who tried to hold a march that was banned.

The rally is part is a worldwide movement inspired by America’s Black Lives Matter protests.

It was organised under the banner “Justice for Adama”, after Adama Traoré, a young black man who died in French police custody in 2016.

Thousands of anti-racism activists gathered on the Place de la République in central Paris on Saturday. However they were blocked by police as they tried to stage a march to the Opera.

Clashes erupted and tear gas was fired as officers moved against the protesters. The march had been banned because of the possible threat to local businesses.

As the protesters started to gather, Assa Traore, Adama’s sister, called on them to “denounce the denial of justice, denounce social, racial, police violence”.

“What’s happening in the United States is happening in France. Our brothers are dying,” she added.

However French police have said they feel “insulted” by claims that they tolerate brutality and racism.

On Friday officers rallied on the Champs-Élysées throwing their handcuffs on the ground.