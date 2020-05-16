Tje Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga has been arrested within the Paris area, based on the French justice ministry.

Kabuga, 84, who was residing beneath a false id in a flat in Asnières-Sur-Seine, close to the centre of Paris, had been pursued by authorities for 25 years earlier than his detention on Saturday, based on the ministry.

Kabuga is Rwanda’s most-wanted man. The US has positioned a $5m (£4.1m) bounty on his head.

The Hutu businessman is accused of funding the militias that massacred 800,000 Tutsis and average Hutus in 1994.

The arrest paves the way in which for bringing the fugitive bfore the courtroom of enchantment in Paris and the worldwide courtroom in The Hague.