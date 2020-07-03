French PM Edouard Philippe resigns, successor to be named

In an interview given to a few local newspapers on Thursday, Macron said he is seeking a “new path” to rebuild the country.

He praised Philippe’s “outstanding work” previously three years.

“I will need to make choices to lead (the country) down the path,” he said.

The reshuffle comes days after a green wave swept over France in local elections. Macron saw his young centrist party being defeated in France’s biggest cities and a failure to plant local roots across the country.

The reshuffle was in the pipeline even prior to the voting, as Macron’s government faced obstacles and criticism before Sunday’s election and during the virus crisis.

As the pandemic was peaking in the country in March and April, authorities came under fire for the lack of masks, tests and medical equipment.

Before that, Macron’s pro-business policies, widely regarded as favoring the wealthier, was hampered by the yellow vest economic movement against perceived social injustice. This winter, weeks of strikes and street demonstrations against a planned pension overhaul disrupted the country.