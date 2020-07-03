French PM Édouard Philippe, his government resign – Panorama

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe submitted his resignation and that of his government on Friday and President Emmanuel Macron has accepted, the Élysée Palace said in a statement.

The Élysée said that Philippe would handle government affairs until a new cabinet was named, according to France 24.

A cabinet reshuffle was widely expected after Macron vowed to chart a fresh course the past two years of his term. It comes less than a week after having a green wave swept over France in local elections, when Macron saw his young centrist party being defeated in France’s biggest cities and failing to plant local roots across the country, underscoring Macron’s troubles with left-leaning voters. The reshuffle sometimes appears as a move built to bolster the president’s green credentials and regain disillusioned voters in front of a possible re-election bid.

In French government reshuffles, the prime minister tenders his or her resignation ahead of cabinet appointments but are able to be re-appointed to the career.

Questions over Philippe’s position have swirled since mid-June, when Macron declared that he wanted to “reinvent” his presidency.