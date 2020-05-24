French Open director Guy Forget working hard to avoid US Open clash | Tennis News





Guy Forget is certain the French Open will certainly proceed at the end of September

French Open director Guy Forget states he is working together with tennis authorities to ensure the days of the clay-court Grand Slam competition do not clash with the US Open.

Roland Garros had actually initially scheduled to beginning on Sunday, yet the coronavirus situation required organisers to delay the beginning to September 20, one week after the arranged last of the US Open in New York.

The French tennis federation has claimed it remained in talks with the ATP, WTA as well as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) over a modified schedule for the period.

The freshly developed roofing on Court Philippe Chatrier awaits play

Forget included that Flushing Meadows would certainly make a news as to whether the Grand Slam will certainly proceed in June.

“The official announcement has not been made yet. It (the French Open) will probably be between the end of September and the beginning of October. We’ve been working closely with the ATP, the WTA and the ITF to make a global announcement on what the circuit will be like until the end of the year,” Forget informed French radio Europe 1

“There are so many question marks. The city of New York is more affected by the coronavirus than France. They also have a lot of organisation problems, they will make an announcement mid-June to say how it’s going to be like for the US Open.”

Forget is enthusiastic problems in Paris will certainly be usable

Meanwhile, Forget is certain the French Open will certainly be played in great problems.

“We’ll see how the situation is in a couple of months. We will adapt to what the government will say. We have to be ambitious and optimistic,” he claimed.

