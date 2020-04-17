French Montana Says Pandemic Testing Rappers’ Saving Skills



Play video clip web content

Exclusive TMZ.com

French Montana says the coronavirus pandemic has actually brought one massive concern to the leading edge for hip-hop musicians– whether they have actually conserved for a wet day.

The rap artist signed up with “TMZ Live” Friday as well as discussed exactly how the existing state of the globe can truly make you value what ya obtained– yet it’s likewise a frightening monetary scenario for several musicians that live check to inspect, much like countless non-famous Americans.

French is not because watercraft … he says he saw to it to do a great deal of saving while likewise investing a lot. He says that’s not the instance for a great deal of various other rap artists … as well as prepares for some will certainly be holding fire sales of previous high-ticket acquisitions.

No, he does not call names.



Play video clip web content





FM likewise went down a brand-new solitary Friday– called “That’s A Fact”– as well as routed the video also, which is readied to be launchedMonday He says it’s hefty on COVID-19 images since … well, that’s what was offered while routing under quarantine.

This isn’t the very first time French has actually supported the electronic camera– he likewise routed the greatly effective “Unforgettable” video in 2017– as well as says that’s his various other interest.