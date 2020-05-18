French minister tells of risks of missing school as more pupils return | World news

France’s schooling minister has advised mother and father it was more of a danger preserving their youngsters at dwelling than sending them to school now the strict lockdown has ended.

Jean-Michel Blanquer was talking as a second wave of pupils returned to secondary faculties. Blanquer stated the federal government’s precedence was to keep away from children who battle at school or at dwelling turning into “collateral damage” of the Covid-19 disaster.

At the beginning of the second week of the easing of France’s strict eight-week lockdown, it was the flip of the 2 decrease secondary school years to return to courses in France however solely in “green” areas on the Covid-19 map the place the virus has stopped circulating broadly and hospital intensive care items should not underneath stress.

The Paris space continues to be “red” on the map together with a big half of jap France, the place pupils at secondary faculties – identified in France as “colleges” – have been advised to stay at dwelling.

About 145,000 pupils from the 2 decrease excessive school courses – 6ème (ages 11-12) and 5ème (12-13) – have been anticipated again in school in 4,000 secondary faculties within the inexperienced zones on Monday.









Jean-Michel Blanquer visiting a school in Paris final week. Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP by way of Getty Images



After visiting a secondary school within the Eure district in western France, Blanquer sought to reassure mother and father frightened about permitting their youngsters again.

“There are always worries and questions, but even so we should not push school to one side in this current difficult period, because there will be terrible damage if we lose a generation of children who have been stopped from going to school for several months,” Blanquer advised journalists.

“It’s important to underline today’s good news … the return to school is happening progressively, and not everyone is going back at the same time, but it’s a start and an important start.”

Blanquer added he hoped to have the ability to reopen faculties within the purple zone and courses for older pupils in secondary and excessive faculties ) quickly.

“It’s an important decision … speaking to people here, the pupils and teachers are happy to return to school. It’s true, the situation is unusual but it’s better than leaving them without school from March to September,” the minister added.

In an interview with RTL radio, Blanquer revealed that 70 instances of Covid-19 had been recognized since 40,000 major and nursery faculties reopened final week.

“It’s inevitable this sort of thing will happen, but it’s a minority,” he stated. “In almost all the cases, this happened outside of the school.”

Blanquer stated the colleges involved had closed however added that not going to school was more of a danger than the virus. “Many doctors say it is less dangerous to go to school than to stay at home. Our children mustn’t be the victims of collateral damage of our health measures,” Blanquer stated. He stated 70% of pupils have been nonetheless following courses at dwelling, however that an estimated 500,000 children have been in peril of “dropping out”.

“This phenomenon is my main worry and above all it affects children from disadvantaged backgrounds. We have to get society used to going back to school. It’s not a minor issue, it’s fundamental.”

A choice when to open the opposite secondary school years and lycées will probably be taken by the top of this month, with a doable return at the start of June. Most faculties break up for 2 months of summer season holidays at the start of July.

About 25 Covid-19 clusters have been reported because the finish of the French lockdown on 11 May, however the well being minister, Olivier Véran, has stated it is going to be two weeks earlier than the authorities know if there was a second wave of coronavirus instances.

A complete of 28,108 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in France since March.