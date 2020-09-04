French man planning to live stream his dying days says ‘death should be democratic’

Alain Cocq, 57, from Dijon in eastern France, has an uncommon incurable medical condition that triggers his arteries to stick.

He approximates he will just have days to live after stopping all medication, food and beverage, which he prepares to do Friday at 11 p.m. (6 p.m. ET).

Euthanasia is prohibited inFrance French law likewise determines that deep and constant sedation, which can speed up an individual’s death and render them unconscious up until they pass away, is illegal unless under specific circumstances set out by the 2016 Claeys-Leonetti Law, which likewise needs an individual’s death to be impending. But French residents do have the right to stop healthcare, and under French law there is no prosecution for suicide.

Cocq, who is restricted to a wheelchair and founded an organization to enhance the lives of handicapped individuals, composed a letter to Macron outdated July 20 asking the President to permit him to pass away “with dignity,” explaining his “extremely violent suffering.”

“I would like to make it clear to you that on this day I find myself in a situation of having on sound mind, confined in a dysfunctional body, crippled by suffering,” he composed in the letter, which has actually been seen by CNN. “Would you stand up to, Mr President, having your intestinal tracts cleared into a pouch, having your bladder cleared into a pouch which you are fed by a.

