French man accused of molesting hundreds of children dies in Indonesia

A French man accused of molesting hundreds of children in Indonesia has actually passed away in a thought suicide, authorities state.

Francois Camille Abello, 65, was discovered unresponsive in his cell at a detention centre in the capital, Jakarta, last Thursday, stated representative Yusri Yunus.

Mr Abello was noticable dead on Sunday night after 3 days of treatment.

The senior citizen was apprehended last month at a Jakarta hotel. Police stated he was in a space with 2 minor ladies.

They stated videos were discovered on Mr Abello’s computer system that revealed him engaging in prohibited sexual show more than 300 children aged in between 10 and 17.

Umar Shahab, an authorities at the National Police Hospital in Jakarta, stated on Monday that Mr Abello had actually sustained a neck fracture that obstructed his oxygen supply.

Mr Yunus stated that guards at the detention centre had actually been questioned and the cell taken a look at as part of an examination into the death.

According to authorities, Mr Abello was thought to have actually targeted street children, drawing them with deals of cash to picture them in his hotel space prior to making sexual advances. Those who declined were beaten, the authorities stated.

He was dealing with life in jail, chemical castration, or perhaps the death sentence, if founded guilty.