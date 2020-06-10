French government to launch legal action against bear killers | World news

French police are looking the killer of a brown bear within the Pyrénées after the government mentioned it could deliver legal action against the offender.

Élisabeth Borne, the ecology minister, described the taking pictures of the animal, a protected species, as “illegal and deeply regrettable”. The bear was a 4 or five-year-old male weighing 150kg to 200kg, in accordance to native officers within the Ariège area.

“The prefect is going there. The state will bring legal action,” Borne tweeted.

The reintroduction of bears from Slovenia into the Pyrénées, the place they’d been hunted nearly to extinction, has been controversial because it started within the mid-1990s It is fiercely opposed by the area’s sheep farmers in France and on the Spanish facet of the mountains.

When French and Spanish authorities tried to introduce 15 bears into the Pyrénées in 2006, farmers made lethal traps of pots of honey laced with damaged glass.

There are an estimated 50 bears within the Pyrénées, a quantity that consultants say won’t assure the survival of the species. France adopted a 10-year “bear plan” in 2018 to reintroduce extra of the animals, however environmentalists declare the government suspended the measure after lobbying from farmers; final yr, locals mentioned bears killed 1,173 sheep and destroyed 36 bee hives.

To encourage “coexistence” between farmers and bears, the French government presents funding for coaching guard canines, putting in fences to shield herds and the hiring of additional shepherds to control flocks. Farmers say the mountain terrain means the measures are ineffective as a result of the sheep unfold out over a large space, making them tough to observe and weak to assault. They additionally say the bears panic flocks into stampeding over cliffs.

Laurent Dumaine, the prosecutor for the commune of Foix, mentioned an investigation could be opened for “unauthorised destruction of a protected species”, which carries a three-year jail time period and a wonderful of €150,000.

Alain Reynes, the director of the Pays de l’ours (nation of bears) organisation, mentioned animal safety organisations would additionally take legal action against whoever killed the bear.

“Nobody has the right to kill a bear in the Pyrénées,” Reynes mentioned. “It’s a protected species … we will do all in our power to find whoever is responsible and get them convicted.”

Environmental activists who help the bears say opposition to them is down to small farmers’ frustration at being swallowed up by agricultural multinationals.

“The bear is a pretext, unfortunately,” Florence Cortès, a Green get together member, instructed RFI radio final yr.