French government condemns vandalism at site of Nazi massacre By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron participates in a go to of the ruins in the French martyr town of Oradour- sur-Glane



2/2

PARIS (Reuters) – French government authorities on Saturday stated they would work to locate those accountable for ruining a memorial to the victims of a Nazi massacre throughout World War Two, which was painted over with graffiti calling the killings a lie.

The site, at the town of Oradour- sur-Glane near the western city of Limoges, honors the hundreds of males, females and kids who were eliminated in June 1944 by an SS department.

The word “martyr” on the memorial was crossed out, with “menteur” or “liar” daubed beside it.

“Nothing can erase the memory of our 642 martyrs of

Oradour-sur-Glane,” French President Emmanuel Macron stated onTwitter

Prime Minister Jean Castex stated in a declaration that whatever would be done to bring those behind the “disgraceful acts” to justice.