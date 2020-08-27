French foreign minister By Reuters

© Reuters. French Foreign Affair Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut



PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Lebanon risked disappearing due to the inaction of its political elite who needed to quickly implement a new government to implement crucial reforms for the country.

“The international community will not sign a blank cheque if the they (Lebanese authorities) don’t put in place the reforms. They must do it quickly…because the risk today is the disappearance of Lebanon,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.