French forces kill Al Qaeda’s North African commander

French Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted that Droukdel and several other of his allies had been killed Wednesday in northern Mali by French forces and their companions. It was not instantly clear how his id was confirmed by the French.

Droukdel’s reported dying comes after French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of the G5 Sahel group — Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad — launched a brand new plan in January to combat jihadists within the space. France deployed 600 further troopers to its Barkhane power, elevating the variety of troops there to five,100.

In a March video launched by the extremist monitoring group SITE, Droukdel urged governments of the Sahel area to attempt to finish the French navy presence, calling the troops “armies of occupation.”

It was not clear how lengthy Droukdel had been in Mali, Algeria’s southern neighbor. For years he was regarded as holed up within the Kabyle area east of the capital of his native Algeria, and many individuals had questioned why he was by no means captured by Algerian safety forces, which had honed their counter-terrorism expertise over the many years.

He was broadly seen because the symbolic chief of Al Qaeda’s North African department, whose operational heart for assaults shifted to northern Mali over the previous decade. That led to the French navy invasion of the area in 2013 looking for to counter Islamist extremist designs on southern Mali and the capital, Bamako.

Droukdel made his popularity as a feared extremist chief in Algeria, which starting within the early 1990s was convulsed by violence in what the nation now calls the “black decade.” Droukdel’s al Qaida affiliate had claimed accountability for quite a few lethal suicide bombings in Algeria, together with concentrating on a United Nations constructing in Algiers in 2007, shattered by a car filled with explosives.

Droukdel, additionally identified by the nom de guerre Abu Musab Abdul Wadud, reworked the Salafist Group for Call and Combat, referred to as the GSPC, into Al Qaeda within the Islamic Maghreb, spreading the motion throughout Africa’s Sahel area underneath the umbrella of the worldwide terror community.

More just lately he had been commanding all of the Al Qaeda teams in North Africa and the Sahel, together with the JNIM, which has claimed accountability for devastating assaults on the Malian navy and U.N. peacekeepers making an attempt to stabilize the risky nation.

Parly recognized him as a member of Al Qaeda’s “management committee.” Related anti-terrorist operations within the area additionally led to the arrest May 19 of a serious determine within the Islamic State within the Greater Sahara, Mohamed el Mrabat, she mentioned.

She mentioned the operations dealt a “severe blow” to terrorist teams within the area which have been working for years regardless of the presence of hundreds of French, U.N. and different African troops.

Associated Press author Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.