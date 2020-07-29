French FM visit brought nothing new – Middle East Monitor

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated the other day that the visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to his nation brought nothing new.

This was available in a declaration provided throughout a conference of the Supreme Defence Council, at the Presidential Palace, east of the capital Beirut, to go over security advancements in the nation.

Diab stated: “Le Drian’s visit brought nothing new, and the French minister is poorly informed on the set of reforms implemented by the Lebanese government.”

He included that Le Drian specified reforms in order to supply help to Lebanon through the International Monetary Fund (IMF), “which confirms that the international community decided so far not to assist Lebanon.”

Diab stressed out “the importance of unifying the Lebanese position in the negotiations with the IMF, moving quickly to the second stage of negotiations, and working to stop blackmail attempts targeting Lebanon,” without offering more information.

On 3 July, Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni revealed the suspension of talks with the IMF that started in May, to get funds in order financing a strategy to restore the economy.

On Friday, Le Drian concluded his three-day visit to Lebanon, the very first because Diab was selected head of federal government in February.

Since 17 October, Lebanon has actually seen enormous popular demonstrations, with demonstrators obstructing significant roadways and pursuing political leaders who they implicate of corruption and taking cash.

Lebanon is likewise presently facing its worst recession because completion of the civil war in 1990, and has actually seen the currency, the Lebanese lira, or pound, lose more than 80 percent of its worth in current months, weakening the dollar peg which has actually remained in location because 1997.

Officially, the lira is pegged to the United States dollar at 1,5075. In current months, nevertheless, it has actually traded in between 4,500 and 9,000 to the United States dollar on the black market.

In reaction, the federal government has actually presented a 2nd currency exchange rate of 3,900 to $1 for importers of important products, consisting of food, enabling importers to acquire items with dollars. Regular depositors are still connected to the pegged rate.