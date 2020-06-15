French doctors arrive in Armenia to help fight coronavirus pandemic – Panorama

A group of French doctors have previously arrived in Armenia and so are set to start working on the COVID-19 frontline from early Monday morning, the Office of Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs reported.

An initial of its kind international medical mission to Armenia was permitted by the close collaboration of the High Commissioner’s Office, USAID, and the Ministry of Health.

The doctors who’ve already undertaken the coronavirus fight in France are in Armenia for initially and will invest all their experience and knowledge in this crucial mission to save yourself human lives.

In the coming days the intensive care specialists will be working at the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, the Scientific Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics and the Surb Astvatsamayr (Holy Mother of God) Medical Center’s Infectious Diseases Branch.

Armenia has asked the international community for support in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Neighboring Georgia and Lithuania have unveiled plans to send a group of doctors to the united states.