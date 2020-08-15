French daily COVID-19 cases rise above 3,000 By Reuters

©Reuters France needs masks inside public locations



PARIS (Reuters) – France reported 3,310 brand-new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hr, marking a post-lockdown high for the 4th day in a row as the nation faces a rebound in cases.

The most current count took France’s cumulative cases to 215,521, the health ministry stated in a site upgrade on Saturday, including that 252 clusters were being examined, 17 more than 24 hr previously.

This week’s increase has actually taken the seven-day moving average of brand-new infections above the 2,000 limit for the very first time considering that April 20, when France remained in the middle of among Europe’s strictest lockdowns.

The revival triggered Britain to enforce a 14-day quarantine for individuals showing up from France, sustaining a rush by British visitors to return house prior to an early Saturday due date.

A fairly high occurrence in Paris likewise led the authorities to broaden zones in the capital where using a mask is obligatory outdoors.

But medical professionals are progressively requiring masks to be needed in the work environment as they see individuals socializing in restricted areas as a larger danger aspect.

The HCSP, a body recommending the federal government on health policy, released a suggestion requiring masks to be mandatory in all typical …