French criticisms complicate case of jailed academic, Iran says – Middle East Monitor

France’s dangers and disturbance have complex the case of that a French-Iranian academic jailed in Iran, that a spokesman for its Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, based on the official IRNA news agency, Reuters reports.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated on Tuesday connections with Iran are becoming harder after Tehran sentenced Fariba Adelkhah to prison at what he said was a politically motivated decision.

Adelkhah, who was in prison for a year, has been that this month sentenced to six years in prison on charges of breaching national security.

“This case was followed up in court with the observation of regulations and Ms. Adelkhah’s citizen rights were available to her,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi stated, according to IRNA.

“Any sort of threatening and interfering tone has led to this case becoming more complicated. And Iran does not accept disrespect to its governing principles, including the independence of the judiciary.”

