France’s much-heralded new phone app for tracking coronavirus cases has only alerted 14 people that they certainly were at risk of illness since its launch three weeks ago, the digital affairs minister said Tuesday.

The StopCovid app keeps track of users who have been in close proximity of one still another over a two-week period. If any become infected, they inform the platform, which alerts the others.

French officials defended the app as an important tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19, even though critics expressed data privacy concerns.

Since its launch, 68 people informed the platform they’d been infected and only 14 users were alerted that they were now in danger because of their contacts with these people, digital affairs minister Cedric O said at a press conference.

The minister nevertheless defended the usefulness of the app, arguing that the numbers reflected a reduction in the virus’ prevalence.

But he admitted the number of downloads in France paled when compared with Germany, where 10 million people downloaded the app versus very nearly 2 million in France.

And in France, 460,000 then uninstalled the app, leaving around 1.5 million users throughout the whole country.

O argued that the difference with Germany isn’t to do with the app it self.

“It’s probably more to do with our cultural differences and differing attitudes to the coronavirus,” that he said.

“And potentially, it might be linked to a difference in perspective towards respective governments’ behaviour during the pandemic,” he added.

‘No regrets’

A recent spike in how many people uninstalling the app came after reports said the app sends more info to the central server than initially acknowledged by the us government.

The minister denied that the reports were a “revelation”, but said that there would have been a filter included with future versions of the app to exclude the information of individuals crossed for an extremely short period or from afar.

France’s privacy watchdog will shortly begin assessment of the app to determine whether it respects legal requirements for privacy protection, Cedric O added.

The minister said he’d no regrets over the choices made about the app, which he said would be invaluable if there is a new spike in cases.

He can pay particular awareness of zones where in actuality the virus remains active such as for example French Guiana, where the official campaign is encouraging visitors to download the app by text.

The app will definitely cost between EUR 80,000 and EUR 120,000 euros (roughly Rs. 68,40,800 – Rs. 1.02 crores) monthly for expenses related to hosting and development and maintenance work, an expense that would increase if there have been to be a spike in cases, Cedric O said.

British U-turn

Testing apps, touted by some as the best answer to returning life to normalcy as the virus relents, experienced tricky births across Europe.

Britain was due to start unrolling an unique app in early June, but those plans were shelved after an initial testing phase unveiled major dilemmas.

In an important U-turn, the British government said on Thursday that it was ditching its current coronavirus-tracing app works and shifting to a model based on technology developed by Apple and Google.

Asian countries were the first to ever roll them out, with China launching several which used either geolocation via cellphone networks, or data compiled from train and airline travel, or motorway checkpoints.

Their use was systematic and compulsory, and officials say played a key role in allowing Beijing to lift regional restrictions.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong and Taiwan have used GPS and Wi-Fi to monitor people in quarantine, and South Korea has issued alerts announcing locations visited by infected people.

Last week Japan launched an unique app, which like in lots of countries utilizes Bluetooth tracking.