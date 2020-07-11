French bus driver Philippe Monguillot dies after attack over mask rules

Philippe Monguillot, 59, was left brain dead after the attack in the southwestern city of Bayonne on July 5. His family made a decision to switch of his life support on Friday, news agency Agence France-Presse reported.

“We decided to let him go. The doctors were in favor and we were as well,” the victim’s 18-year-old daughter, Marie Monguillot, told AFP.

Four men were detained and charged following the assault.

The attack occurred on Sunday around 7:15 p.m. on the 810 bus traveling to Biarritz after the bus driver checked the ticket of just one of the men and asked all to wear face masks, which are compulsory in French public transport, in line with the public prosecutor’s office.