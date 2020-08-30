French armed forces minister says senior officer investigated over ‘breach of security’ By Reuters

©Reuters French Defence Minister Parly check outs blast website in Beirut



PARIS (Reuters) – French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly verified on Sunday that a senior officer had actually been put under examination over a presumed breach of security.

According to Europe 1 radio, an officer based in Italy and stationed with NATO is thought of having actually sent delicate files to the Russian secret services.

“A senior officer is under investigation for … breach of security,” French armed forces minister Florence Parly informed Europe 1 radio, while decreasing to provide more information.