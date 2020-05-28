French Ambassador: I wish France to always love Armenia, likewise Armenia loves us – Panorama

Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte has despatched a message on the event of the Republic Day celebrated in Armenia on May 28.

“On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia, I wish Armenia to live long and enjoy its independence in peace and prosperity. I wish Armenia with its century-long history to have the confidence in its future, never doubt its beauty, strengths and talents, wish the Armenians be proud to give this country to their children. An finally, I wish France to always love Armenia, likewise Armenia loves us,” the Ambassador posted on his Facebook web page.