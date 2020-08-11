French activist who worked with Guatemala indigenous people shot dead



Beno ît Maria assisted indigenous people in Guatemala for more than 20 years.





A French human rights employee who assisted indigenous people in Guatemala has actually been shot dead.

Beno ît Maria, who headed a farming NGO, was eliminated while driving though an indigenous location about 160 km (100 miles) north-west of Guatemala city on Monday.

It is uncertain who eliminated him or why. His group, Agronomes et Veterinaires Sans Frontieres (AVSF), stated it was a “cowardly” attack.

The French embassy advised authorities to guarantee “justice can be done quickly”.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death last night of our colleague Benoit Maria,” AVSF said in a statement.

“He was killed … while on his method to his office in indigenous neighborhoods. For more than 20 years [he] had actually supervised of … safeguarding the rights of peasants and indigenous neighborhoods.”

Mr Maria was driving a van near the indigenous town of San Antonio Ilotenango when he …