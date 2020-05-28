Fremont family participates in online trend making picnic tables for squirrels

Well, the toilet paper thing has run its course so let us discuss squirrels.

For one family in Fremont, it is all hands-on deck making certain the squirrels are cared for.

“My wife sent me a picture from Pinterest and said, ‘this looks cool.’ I said, ‘we can make that,’” stated Bradley Klco. “So that night I ended up building eight of them.”

What began with a small number of jobs, turned into several more for Bradley Klco.

“I figured we’d sell the rest on surplus sites, but then they were gone by the end of the night,” stated Klco.

And today that these are piling up in that his family’s kitchen.

“They’re squirrel picnic table feeders,” stated Klco. “It’s been non-stop. I haven’t even had time for a haircut.”

The notion came when wellness steps began keeping us indoors.

Since March, countless individuals are buying the miniature tables for their back yard amusement.

Klco received numerous orders, his children are helping out to the meeting line.

“I made this jig that holds the wood in place so the kids can help. They actually took their allowance money and bought the raw material,” stated Klco.

The feeders have turned into a type of happening in Fremont so Klco is donating feeders a group will fall off to assisted living facilities in the region.

“I’ve seen the assisted living centers and the boredom that can take place. So if they get something that lets them look out the window and see some squirrels messing around, I’m sure that’ll make them happy,” stated Klco.

The family has made improvements to the claws and even begun making bigger ones for raccoons. If you are interested in more, visit his Facebook page.