Freiburg 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Nils Petersen nets second-half winner | Football News

An excellent header by Freiburg substitute Nils Petersen secured a 1-0 dwelling win over 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach who had striker Alassane Plea despatched off late within the second half of a vigorous Bundesliga recreation on Friday.

The end result left Gladbach fourth on 56 factors from 30 video games and dented their hopes of clinching a Champions League berth, with fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen degree on factors with them forward of Saturday’s dwelling recreation towards leaders Bayern Munich.

The guests missed a string of possibilities earlier than Petersen met a Vincenzo Grifo cross and headed previous goalkeeper Yann Sommer from 10 metres within the 58th minute, with Plea getting his marching orders 10 minutes later for a second bookable foul.

Freiburg, chasing a Europa League qualifying spot, stayed eighth on 41 factors however are inside a degree of the 2 sides above them, gained the higher hand within the closing levels with Sommer denying Lucas Hoeler with a high quality reflex save.

What’s subsequent?

Both sides are subsequent in motion on Saturday June 13. Freiburg journey to the Volkswagen Arena to tackle Wolfsburg at 2.30pm, whereas Monchengladbach face leaders Bayern Munich on the Allianz Arena at 5.30pm.