Freiburg 0 – 1 Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen climbed into the Bundesliga’s prime 4 after Kai Havertz earned them a 1-0 victory at Freiberg.

Peter Bosz’s aspect moved above Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig into third because of Havertz’s second-half winner.

It noticed the ahead grow to be the primary Bundesliga participant to succeed in 35 objectives earlier than turning 21.

Freiburg stay eighth, having received one in every of their final six matches, and sit 4 factors off the highest six.

After a forgettable first half, Havertz received it within the 54th minute when he latched onto Leon Bailey’s cute cross and scored from a decent angle.

He was pressured off injured 12 minutes later, whereas Nils Petersen had a shot blocked because the hosts tried to discover a leveller.

Leverkusen have been denied a second when Julian Baumgartlinger had a aim dominated out for a push.

Freiburg may have levelled with two minutes remaining however Christian Gunter’s late effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky, whereas Philipp Lienhart additionally went shut in stoppage time.