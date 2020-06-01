Freezing weather expected for Australia’s east coast as vigorous cold front moves in 

Jackson Delong
Winter is right here: Freezing weather with blasts of icy air and hail are expected for Australia’s east coast as vigorous cold front moves in

  •  A cold front will deliver icy temperatures and hail storms throughout Victoria at present 
  •  Dangerous winds will batter the south and prompted a extreme weather warning
  •  Melbourne will see a pointy drop in temperature, showers and powerful winds 
  •  The cold front will deliver chilly temperatures and powerful winds to the east coast 
  •  Australians have been warned to count on a ‘wetter than common’ winter season 

The first day of winter will see a vigorous cold front deliver freezing weather and storms throughout Australia’s east coast. 

A low strain system will transfer via Victoria and produce rain and doubtlessly harmful winds to Melbourne on Monday afternoon. 

‘It will really feel like a correct winter’s day,’ Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke advised Daily Mail Australia.

A vigorous cold front will hit Victoria on Monday and temperatures in Melbourne (pictured) won’t attain previous 13C as the state is blasted with harmful icy winds and hailstorms 

The cold front will also bring strong winds and showers to Australia's east coast. Pictured: Sydney's central business district was battered with heavy rains in early March

The cold front will deliver vital rainfall with some areas of the state expected to obtain about 5mm whereas others might see 20mm to 30mm. 

‘Showers might attain all all through Victoria and a few of the showers comprise small hail, so that may result in further issues travelling out on the highway,’ Mr Dutschke stated. 

A extreme weather warning is in place for coastal areas within the state’s southwest, central districts and components of the Gippsland area. 

Mr Dutschke stated ‘showers can be most frequent and heaviest within the southwest’ and famous there was ‘ likelihood of damaging winds within the south of the state’.  

The cool change will see temperatures drop considerably, with Melbourne forecast to succeed in a high of simply 13C, a pointy fall from 17C on Sunday. 

Mr Dutschke stated: ‘Factor within the wind and it’ll really feel just a few levels colder than the precise temperature.’      

The meteorologist stated there could be one other cold front bringing extra showers to Victoria’s south on Tuesday that had no extreme weather warnings hooked up.   

Pictured: The cold front will sweep across Victoria and into New South Wales on Monday

A severe weather warning is in place for coastal locations in Victoria's's southwest, central districts and parts of the Gippsland region. Pictured: Mordialloc Harbour in Melbourne

Australians have been warned to prepare for a wetter than average winter. Pictured: A Melbourne local rugged up against the chilly temperature on Monday morning

Victoria’s cold front will even deliver rain and cooler temperatures to Australia’s east coast. 

‘Sydney will really feel it tonight and tomorrow,’ Mr Dutschke stated.

‘Sydney will even be experiencing winds and be comfortably gentle with a cooler change later within the day. 

‘It will begin to really feel fairly chilly within the night.’

Mr Dutschke stated Canberra would additionally see showers due to the cold front.

‘It’s going to be fairly cold and windy,’ he defined. 

The cold front reflected that Australia would experience more cold days than the average winter season. Pictured: Pedestrians in Melbourne wearing layers to fight the cold in May

Adelaide will expertise comparable weather on Monday with a ‘fairly chilly day with winds easing and showers clearing’.  

Mr Dutschke stated Perth would escape the cold front to have a ‘dry and windy day’.    

Brisbane would even be ‘comfortably gentle’ and see temperatures within the mid-twenties.  

Darwin can be sunny with temperatures within the low-thirties.  

Mr Dutschke stated ‘Hobart can be hotter than Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra which is somewhat bit uncommon.’ 

It will keep away from the cold front and expertise a dry day with a high of 16C. 

Mr Dutschke stated the cold front mirrored what the weather had in retailer for the remainder of Australia’s winter season. 

‘Most of the nation can be experiencing a wetter than common season. 

‘We’re more likely to have extra cold days than the common winter due to the cloud and rain that’s round,’ he defined.   

FIVE DAY WEATHER FORECAST 

 SYDNEY:  

Monday: Min 8, Max 22

Tuesday: Min 8, Max 17

Wednesday: Min 10, Max 18

Thursday: Min 10, Max 17 

Friday: Min 8, Max 19 

MELBOURNE:   

Monday: Min 8, Max 13

Tuesday: Min 8, Max 15

Wednesday: Min 10, Max 14

Thursday: Min 6, Max 14

Friday: Min 6, Max 15

PERTH:   

Monday: Min 11, Max 19

Tuesday: Min 9, Max 21

Wednesday: Min 10, Max 22

Thursday: Min 11, Max 22

Friday: Min 10, Max 21 

ADELAIDE:   

Monday: Min 10, Max 14

Tuesday: Min 9, Max 16 

Wednesday: Min 10, Max 16 

Thursday: Min 7, Max 16 

Friday: Min 7, Max 15  

 CANBERRA:  

Monday: Min 3, Max 12

Tuesday: Min 1, Max 13

Wednesday: Min 3, Max 13

Thursday: Min -1, Max 13

Friday: Min -1, Max 14 

BRISBANE:  

Monday: Min 12, Max 26

Tuesday: Min 13, Max 21

Wednesday: Min 9, Max 21

Thursday: Min 11, Max 22

Friday: Min 13, Max 23  

DARWIN:  

Monday: Min 22, Max 32

Tuesday: Min 22, Max 33

Wednesday: Min 21, Max 31

Thursday: Min 19, Max 31

Friday: Min 19, Max 31 

HOBART:  

Monday: Min 7, Max 16

Tuesday: Min 5, Max 15

Wednesday: Min 7, max 12

Thursday: Min 4, Max 14

Friday: Min 7, Max 15  

 

