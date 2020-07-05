Freemasons distance from ‘Worshipful Master’ member after she vanished at sea from Melbourne

The Freemason society has sought to distance it self from an elderly and once-powerful follower of the famously secretive organisation who mysteriously disappeared at sea after leaving in a little boat.

Dementia-sufferer Felicity Loveday, 84, vanished with her son Adrian Meneveau, 56, who had looked after her for the seven years around their disappearance, after leaving from a wharf in Frankston, Victoria on December 11.

Their empty boat was found submerged at Ricketts Point – 24km away – four days after her daughter Christina Loveday took an image of the pair as she waved off her relatives on the voyage.

Police have now been told the trip was part of an idea to ‘cleanse’ the elderly former member of an affiliated Freemason human anatomy called Le Droit Humain of ‘evil spirits’ she had somehow ‘awoken’.

Authorities also investigated if Ms Loveday was already dead when the picture was taken.

A leading figure in the Australian Federation of Freemasons on Sunday said her membership to the Masonic Order was in no way linked to the events of this past year.

‘The personal beliefs and methods are in not a way connected with Freemasonry nor are they associated with her role as a former presiding officer of just one of our Lodges,’ the federation’s Grand Commander and Supreme Council Representative said.

‘Freemasonry has nothing at all to do with ”evil”, ”black magic” and ”cleansing rituals”.’

Ms Loveday was active in Freemasonry and had the influential title of a ‘Worshipful Master’ in the mid-2000’s – the highest position in an individual lodge and master of ceremonies – until many years ago, the Herald Sun reported.

Daily Mail Australia has been told Felicity was known on the Gold Coast for participating in an area choir and yoga, but suffered severe dementia and moved to Melbourne to be with her two children.

Victoria Police’s Marine Investigation Unit is investigating the disappearance from Olivers Hill boat ramp.

Last month, six months after her nearest and dearest were last seen, Christina Loveday took the remarkable step of breaking her silence to definitively state her mother was alive when she took the photo.

Daily Mail Australia just isn’t suggesting Christina was at all involved or complicit in the incident involving her family members.

‘For the sake of accuracy, I took the photo and Felicity was very much alive,’ Christina Loveday told Daily Mail Australia.

‘She has dementia, and had spent a lot of time indoors, so she generally looked pale, and was mostly napping.’

Christina’s explanation for her mother’s washed-out appearance follow a study at the weekend that stated investigators have considered the possibility Felicity was dead when the photograph was taken.

Senior investigator Chris Obst, from the Marine Investigation Unit, told Melbourne’s Sunday Herald Sun: ‘There are many aspects to this investigation that appear suspicious and strange.

‘We cannot rule any such thing out at this stage.’

Felicity’s daughter is just a critical witness in the investigation, having both witnessed their departure in the little boat – which failed to have a cabin or asleep quarters for shelter – and raised the alarm after her relatives did not return home on schedule.

Adrian, Ms Loveday’s 56-year-old carer, had messaged Christina on December 13 claiming they certainly were having a ‘good time’ together. But the pair were never heard from again.

The mother and son’s small boat was found submerged near Ricketts Point, some 24km north of where their voyage began, on December 15, two days after Adrian was last heard from.

Their bodies haven’t been found, despite what police have described as extensive sea and air searches, and an individual life jacket was found inside.

Detectives never have received evidence showing the pair are alive and family members have now been quoted saying they believe the pair have perished.

In another twist, police have revealed that Mr Meneveau had purchased a second boat from an online seller, just weeks before the trip on the tiny open-air vessel. The second boat is yet to be located.

Likewise, the type of the ritual mom and son were hoping to perform remains unknown, but a family friend was told Adrian have been planning to execute a ‘spiritual exercise’ upon his mother.

Adding to the intrigue is the proven fact that Felicity was once the ‘worshipful master’ of a Gold Coast branch of the secretive fraternal society, Co-Freemasonry.

Co-Freemasonry is an offshoot of Freemasonry which admits both men and women. Christina Loveday failed to practice it, according to the Herald Sun’s report.

Asked for her ideas on claims her mother might be dead in the picture released by police, Christine Loveday told Daily Mail Australia she had ‘no control over speculation.’

She said she have been cooperative with the police investigation into her relatives’ sudden disappearances.

‘I have told the police every thing I know, and do not wish to discuss it further,’ she said.