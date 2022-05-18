The “pro-Western” part of the supporters of the current government presents the situation in such a way that the demonstrators take to the streets are pro-Russian and follow Putin’s orders, while the prime minister they like is a pure democrat, a supporter of liberal, European and Western values. According to those propagandists, the “5th column”, the “Kremlin agents” with their demonstrations want to divert from the direct path of entering a European family, which’s supposedly goes to our country.

Contradicting this idyllic image of the “pro-Western” government with the current government is the fact that Pashinyan regularly sided with a leader who has launched an aggressive and bloody war against his neighbors. You will say he has no other choice, because otherwise the Kremlin will continue to “punish” us in Artsakh and Syunik, and I will agree with that. Due to the defeat in the war, our dependence on Russia has increased, and, yes, the Armenian leader is forced to dance to the Moscow duduk, a circumstance that “pro-Western” supporters of the government do not want to see. At the last CSTO session, Pashinyan slightly complained about that organization (perhaps he did the right thing). But from time to time, Lukashenko also makes much stronger complaints. Can you tell which one depends more on Russia, Belarus or Armenia?

I imagine loyalty to Western, liberal values ​​this way. Whether we like the views of the protesters or not, we must protect the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully. It can not happen that until 2018, the beheading of protesters by police was condemnable, contradicted those values, and now people’s heads must be beheaded because the protesters are “Putin” and the one who ordered the beheading is a “torchbearer of freedom.” By the way, by an interesting coincidence, the actions of the police became more severe after the CSTO session. Acting in the style of Putin and Lukashenko, of course, does not exclude the fact that the organizers of the demonstrations are exactly the same “Putinists” as Pashinyan.

It is good that Putin did not invite the Prime Minister of Armenia to celebrate May 9. Otherwise, Pashinyan would have to leave. Kocharyan and Sargsyan would be jealous of him.

Aram Abrahamyan