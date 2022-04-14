A1 +. Freedom House has a reference to the latest bills on its Twitter page. “We continue to be concerned about the bills passed against freedom of speech and media, including the law criminalizing” severe insult “and the criminal case against Yezidi human rights activist Sashik Sultanyan.
“Freedom House once again calls on Armenia to stop persecuting Sultnyan and to repeal bills that endanger free speech.”
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.