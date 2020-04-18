Free Unlimited Calls, Data Sought by Plea in Supreme Court During COVID-19 Lockdown

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court searching for a course to the Centre to make sure that free limitless calling, knowledge utilization and DTH amenities are offered to subscribers to ease “psychological stress” throughout the lockdown until May three because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has additionally sought a course to the Health Ministry to take applicable steps to take care of psychological stress mounting on people because of the lockdown or being stored in quarantine.

The plea sought instructions to the federal government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to invoke related phrases of settlement of licences granted to DTH service suppliers and ask them to supply utterly free and limitless viewing facility of their channels and contents throughout the lockdown interval.

It mentioned additionally they be directed to train powers below applicable provisions of regulation in order that content material of video streaming web sites may very well be offered freed from value throughout lockdown.

The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Pratap, has mentioned that social interactions by approach of speaking over cellphone, video calling and different modes of digital leisure like watching TV channels on DTH platforms or contents on video streaming web sites may very well be useful in “lowering the psychological stress” brought on by confinement throughout the lockdown.

It claimed that the Centre and state governments have taken numerous measures to assist the residents throughout lockdown by offering meals and shelter and different means for survival however no steps have been taken to reply the psychological stress which is mounting day by day on the residents.

“Mental and psychological health are as important as physical health and less has been done in this regard by the government during lockdown. Most of the persons who got stranded away from their family and friends are living in deep psychological stress and there has been even two-three instances of suicides due to fear of isolation during treatment of coronavirus disease,” the plea mentioned.

The petitioner has additional mentioned that limitless free audio and video communication means would enable the stranded individuals, who’re away from their household, to contact them and it could assist in coping with current scenario.

It mentioned that free and limitless entry to Internet and satellite tv for pc TV channels would provide higher and broad mode of leisure to people who’re confined in residence or in quarantine amenities.