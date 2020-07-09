Free TV licence for over-75s will be means tested from August 1, BBC confirms 

A move to discard the no cost TV licence for over-75s from the beginning of August is usually ‘a do its stuff the teeth for millions’, based on age non profit organizations.

The BBC announced today that more as compared to three mil households encounter paying the £157.50 charge next month after controversial plans to finish free permits for grandpas over the age group threshold received the green lighting.

While an estimated 1.5 mil households can still be exempt from paying to view live tv or utilize the BBC iPlayer service company over the age of 75 receives monthly pension credits, charities and MPs from both equally sides of the step have criticized the decision to finish the no cost access, that can be an invaluable savior for older people during lockdown.

Age UK, which usually inspired a lot more than 630,000 people to signal a request against the recommendations when they have been first declared last year, explained the statement as ‘a kick in teeth for an incredible number of over 75s who have any torrid moment during this crisis’.

Culture minister Matt Warman mentioned the maneuver was ‘deeply frustrating’, although Labour’s hour culture admin Jo Stevens accused the us government of ‘betrayal’ by not really funding typically the service.

The free TV licence for over-75s will be means-tested from August 1, indicating more than 3 million homes will be asked to begin paying the £157.50 fee

What over-75s will should do to secure a TV licence from August 1 The BBC states people antique 75 or higher will stay fully have their present free licence until July 31. No you have to take virtually any immediate activity, or depart their home, to say for a totally free TV licence or spend for 1, according to the organization, as TV Licensing will be composing to all more than 75 licence holders together with clear assistance. For those who right now need to pay, there is a range of choices and can opt to pay regular, fortnightly, or perhaps monthly, when they don’t wish to pay typically the licence charge all in one move. Specialist telephone get in touch with centres are actually set up and folks can also go surfing to complete the method.

The change has been originally because of be manufactured on June 1, nevertheless the move has been put on restrain in March, with companies claiming the coronavirus pandemic got created ‘exceptional circumstances’ and that ‘now is not the proper time’.

Delaying typically the move cost the corporation several £35million per month, and, having an ageing human population, the total price to the BBC could have attained £1bn per year, bosses mentioned.

The free TV licence has been introduced within 2000, nevertheless the BBC consented to take on duty for financing the structure as part of the rental agreement destroyed out using the Government within 2015.

There have got previously recently been warnings that will allowing typically the licence to carry on being no cost for throughout 75 would certainly lead to ‘unprecedented closures’ regarding services.

The broadcaster, which confronts increased opposition from loading giants, reports it perhaps have been hit by the recent economic climate and are unable to take on typically the financial stress from typically the Government.

Continuing using the Government structure would have price typically the corporation £745 million, the BBC mentioned, meaning typically the closures regarding BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC News Channel, the BBC Scotland station, Radio five Live, and also a number of nearby radio stations, along with other cuts plus reductions.

But typically the move triggered a swathe of complaint, with the wants of Dame Helen Mirren calling the finish of the common entitlement ‘heartbreaking’, and past prime ressortchef (umgangssprachlich) Gordon Brown saying ‘costs should be covered by typically the Government’.

The selection comes as typically the Government is placed to mention its respond to a consultation upon decriminalising licence fee forestalling.

The recommendations sparked claque when they have been announced this past year, with more than 630,000 folks signing a new petition setup by the charitable organisation Age BRITISH, calling for action to be able to be taken

The Government introduced an eight-week consultation within February which usually received a lot more than 100,00 responses.

A statement in May suggested that numerous people got opted to be able to cancel their particular TV licence each day within the last five a few months.

The broadcaster provides launched a program of intentional redundancy since it attempts for making £125 mil in personal savings this year – on top of the previous £800 million savings target – due to the pandemic.

It has also announced job cuts in TV news and local radio in England and said it was axing more than 150 roles in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It also plans to cut around 450 jobs in BBC News, to take place at a later date.

The broadcaster said safety would be at the ‘heart’ of the scheme’, as ‘no:one needs to take any immediate action, or leave their home, to claim for a free TV licence or pay for one’.

BBC Chairman, Sir David Clementi, said: ‘The decision to commence the new scheme in August has not been easy, but implementation of the new scheme will be Covid-19 safe.

‘The BBC could not continue delaying the scheme without impacting on programmes and services.

‘Around 1.5 mil households could get free TV licences if someone is over 75 and receives Pension Credit, and 450,000 of them have already applied.

‘And critically it is not the BBC making that judgement about poverty. It is the Government who sets and controls that measure.

The government has provided free TV licences for the over-75s since 2000, but responsibility for the provision now rests with the BBC.

A look at the history of the TV licence In the 1920s, the Government took the decision not to allow the fledgling BBC to fund itself using commercial advertising and instead required people to buy a licence in order to receive their broadcasts. The first wireless licence was issued in November 1923 for 10 shillings (50p), and by the end of that year 200,000 had been issued. The number of active licences continued to rise dramatically, with 2.5 million issued in 1928. The first combined radio and television licence was issued in 1946 for £2. A supplementary licence for colour TVs was introduced in 1968. Black and white TV licences still remain available, and as of the end of September 2019, 6,586 were being used. In 1971, radio-only licences were abolished, along with the requirement to have a licence for car radios. The BBC was made responsible for administration of the licence fee as a result of the Broadcasting Act 1990, and the corporation now sub-contracts the work. In 2015, the Government and BBC reached a settlement which meant the broadcaster had to find savings of £800 million by 2021/22. It also saw the corporation commit to taking on responsibility for the funding of free licences for the over-75s. The corporation subsequently announced that the free licence benefit would be restricted to those in the age bracket who claim pension credit, because the financial burden of providing it to all those eligible was too great. The policy change was due to being in June, but was delayed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with many over-75s forced to stay at home and shield. Anyone who watches or records programmes on a TV, computer or other device must buy a TV licence – along with those who watch or downloads shows on BBC iPlayer. There were 25,752,560 TV licences in force in the UK in 2018/19, according to TV Licensing, a decrease on the 25,836,495 in 2017/2018. In April, a Government consultation on decriminalising licence fee evasion closed after receiving more than 100,000 responses.

‘Like most organisations the BBC is under severe financial pressure as a result of pandemic, yet we have continued to put the public first within all our decisions.

‘I believe continuing to fund some free TV licences is the fairest decision for the public, as we will be supporting the poorest oldest pensioners without impacting the programmes and services that all audiences love.’

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Julian Knight described the decision as a ‘body blow to millions of British pensioners’, saying he had hoped the Government and the BBC would thrash out ‘a fresh deal’.

The Conservative MP mentioned: ‘This mess is a result of a poor decision struck by the outgoing director-general and now Britain’s pensioners are having to pick up the cost.’

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK charity director, added: ‘We know from talking to older people that many are feeling anxious and depressed, and frightened about what the future may hold within terms of the virus.

This is particularly the case for all those who are alone, for whom their TV is more of a lifeline than ever.

Broadcasting union Bectu said the Government should pay for the entitlement.

Its head Philippa Childs said: ‘This BBC has been put in an impossible position by the Government on free licences… It should never have had to choose between charging over-75s and losing essential revenue.

‘The BBC’s role is to inform educate and entertain the nation, not make welfare or perhaps benefit decisions. That is the role of government and it is the Government who should be administering and funding this benefit.’

Jo Stevens, Labour’s Shadow Culture Secretary, mentioned: ‘The refusal of typically the Government to fund this vital service after promising to do so is nothing short of betrayal.

‘Many over-75s have spent months at home with TV providing an invaluable source of company during the pandemic.

‘For the Government to blame the BBC who are having to contend with huge cuts is simply passing the buck.’

Before the announcement was made, shadow minister Christian Matheson told the Commons this morning that the proposals meant many pensioners could be ‘forced to choose between eating and watching TV’.

He added: ‘The BBC is cutting jobs and content to pay for the cost of the licence dumped upon them by the government.’

Culture minister Matt Warman replied: ‘The fact is that the BBC has had a generous licence fee settlement plus it is deeply disappointing that they have chosen to go down typically the path that they apparently are going down.

‘I would hope that there is time to reconsider that because [Mr Matheson] is right to say that television has been a vital comfort for many people in typically the last few months plus it’s a vital part regarding our national overall economy as well.’